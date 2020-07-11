Kanpur encounter: Two persons arrested for helping to hide two wanted criminals in MP

Police here on Friday arrested two persons with criminal backgrounds for helping to hide two wanted criminals at their residences in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior in connection with the Kanpur encounter case. The arrested persons have been identified as -- Om Prakash Pandey and Anil Pandey who helped to hide two wanted criminals -- Shashikant Pandey and Shivam Dubey. Further action is being taken.

Kanpur encounter case main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with the police on Friday. Vikas Dubey was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last several days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at the temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. (ANI)