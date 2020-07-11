Support aggressive stand of Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi on national interest issues: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday endorsed the aggressive stand taken by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on national interest issues and added that they have the courage to take on the Modi-Shah duo. "I personally support the aggressive stand which Rahul ji and Priyanka ji are taking on issues of National interest in India and UP. If this is not appreciated by some leaders in Congress then why are they in Congress?" Singh tweeted.

In a series of tweets, he said that the Modi and Shah are under a "misconception" that they can "browbeat Nehru-Gandhi family by threats of the government probe agencies. "ModiShah are under a misconception that they can browbeat Nehru Gandhi Family by threats of ED/IT/CBI. Their whole Family have fought the British fearlessly spent years in jail and are a brave lot. So don't be under any of illusion ModiShah ji," Singh said.

"But at the same time Congress Leadership must take up the challenge of building the Party organisation brick by brick. This is where we need the dynamism of Rahul ji and Priyanka ji. I am sure both of them have the Guts and Courage to take on ModiShah twins," he added. Singh said that no one in the Congress party is opposed to the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

"He (Rahul) had virtually emerged as the main challenger to Modi in 2019 and should have continued to build the Party either as AICC President or Leader of Congress Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha. Why did he voluntarily withdraw from the scene?" he asked. The Congress leader also said that he admired P Chidambaram for not bowing down to the BJP-led Central government after they sent him to jail on "cooked-up charges".

"This is the crux of the matter and this is the challenge before Sonia ji Rahul ji and Priyanka ji. I am certain they would do it. The whole Congress Party Young Old everyone stands behind you and are ready to make whatever sacrifice you demand. So Rahul ji please LEAD," Singh said. (ANI)