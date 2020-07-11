Left Menu
Delhi State Consumer Commission starts hearing matters for final disposal through video conferencing

According to the circular, Justice Sangita Dhingra, chairperson of the commission, started e-hearing of cases keeping in mind the commission's mandate to dispose of cases within six months. The circular said the commission has initiated e-hearing of cases since June 15.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 11-07-2020 16:32 IST
Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has started hearing matters which are at the stage of final arguments through video conferencing in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, a circular has said. According to the circular, Justice Sangita Dhingra, chairperson of the commission, started e-hearing of cases keeping in mind the commission's mandate to dispose of cases within six months.

The circular said the commission has initiated e-hearing of cases since June 15. Only those matters from the cause list are being taken up where all parties have granted consent. "Those (counsel and litigants) who are interested in hearing of their pending matters through video conferencing may convey their request at email -- delhistateconsumercommission@gmail.com," said the circular issued by Registrar M K Gupta on June 19.

"Apart from taking decisive steps towards commencement of the hearing of pending matters before the state commission, Justice Dhingra also took aggressive steps taking administrative decision for early and quick delivery of certified copies to the applicants and issued circular indicating the list of cases where the certified copies are ready and issued from the state commission itself," said an official of the commission..

