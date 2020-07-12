Vikas Dubey's gang member Trivedi, his driver sent to judicial custody till July 21

Gangster Vikas Dubey's gang member Arvind Trivedi and his driver have been sent to judicial custody till July 21 by a Thane court, police said. Dubey was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run and had come to the city to offer prayers at a temple, where he was identified by a security guard.

He was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday after he "attempted to flee". The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. (ANI)