Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

Ethiopian Airlines has decided to resume flight services to Duala and Yaounde as of July 13, 2020, according to a news report by TravelDaily News.

Initially, the service will be three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from Addis Ababa to Duala via Yaounde and then back to Addis Ababa.

We will resume flights to Duala and Yaoundé on 13 July. The addition of these 2 cities of Cameroon will increase the total number of our destinations to 42. #FlyEthiopian #FlywithConfidence pic.twitter.com/EqvLgPTgP9 — Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) July 11, 2020

Further to the resumption of regular service to Dubai and Djibouti, the addition of Duala and Yaounde will bring the total number of destinations to be served by Ethiopian with enhanced safety measures to 42.

As countries continue to open-up their airports for passenger arrival, Ethiopia will announce a list of these destinations in due course.

"As countries continue to open their borders & relax travel restrictions, Ethiopian is ready to resume suspended flights, focusing on the well being of customers & staff. Currently, Ethiopian is operating to more than 40 destinations, "Ethiopian Airlines tweeted.

Ethiopian Airlines is ready to increase frequencies to accommodate the demand by focusing on the wellbeing of customers and staff. Ethiopian is happy to welcome back business and leisure travelers to these destinations.