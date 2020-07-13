Over 7,200 illegal borewells sealed in Delhi, DPCC tells NGT

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has informed the National Green Tribunal that 7,248 illegal borewells have been sealed, out of 19,661 unauthorised units, in the national capital. It told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that of the eleven districts, north-west has 8,299 borewells, highest in the capital city followed by 6,681 in south-west and 2,185 in west Delhi. "Revenue authorities have informed that action has been taken on 7,248 units out of 19,661 illegal bore wells identified by Delhi Jal Board. It is submitted that a large number of illegal tube wells are required to be effectively closed down by revenue authorities for which substantial action has been taken. Due to COVID-19, the offices were under complete lockdown from March 22 to May 3," DPCC said in its report.

DPCC also informed the NGT that it has assessed environmental compensation to be imposed on the basis of information received from DJB and revenue authorities and the process of issuance of notices to identified illegal bore wells for imposition of compensation has been initiated. "Due to the pandemic, postal authorities in the month of May and June were not booking speed post destined to Delhi recipients as a result of which notices could not be delivered. However the process of service of notices has been started and will be completed soon and recovery proceedings will be undertaken," DPCC said.

It also told the tribunal that the Delhi government has prepared a standard operating procedure which will be implemented to stop the extraction of groundwater in the city. The green panel had earlier directed DPCC to coordinate with concerned officials to ensure action against those operating illegal bore wells so as to protect groundwater.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Abdul Farukh alleging that water is being drawn from government tube wells at Chandan Hulla village in Chhatarpur and being sold by private tanker owners. The plea said earlier, action had been taken against them but the problem still continues.