Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli court dismisses Amnesty's petition against spyware firm NSO

Amnesty alleged that governments around the world have used the Israeli company's cellphone hacking software, Pegasus, to crack down on activists, and petitioned to get NSO's export licence revoked. A Tel Aviv District Court judge, however, found they did not present evidence to back up the claim that there had been an attempt to spy by hacking a human rights activist's phone, nor that such an attempt had been carried out by NSO, according to a court document.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:20 IST
Israeli court dismisses Amnesty's petition against spyware firm NSO

An Israeli court has dismissed Amnesty International's legal bid to stop NSO Group from exporting surveillance software, saying the rights organization did not prove the company's technology had been used to spy on its members. Amnesty alleged that governments around the world have used the Israeli company's cellphone hacking software, Pegasus, to crack down on activists, and petitioned to get NSO's export licence revoked.

A Tel Aviv District Court judge, however, found they did not present evidence to back up the claim that there had been an attempt to spy by hacking a human rights activist's phone, nor that such an attempt had been carried out by NSO, according to a court document. The judge also ruled that Israel's Defense Ministry has enough safeguards in place to protect human rights in its export licensing process.

A study by University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab has linked NSO's technology to political surveillance in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Targets of the alleged hacking spree included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior government officials. NSO, whose customers include law enforcement and governments around the world, has denied the allegations. After the court decision it said it will "continue to supply technology to countries and intelligence agencies that is meant to save lives."

Amnesty was not reachable for immediate comment.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

India's ambitious plan to help small businesses does little to save them

India re-opened for business in June after months of lockdown but for thousands of small entrepreneurs in the town of Meerut, near Delhi, the blow has been devastating. Businesses from textiles to sports goods and furniture are shuttered or...

More gin Ma'am? British royals offer palace tipple for sale

Britains royal family has begun selling dry gin infused with lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves collected from Queen Elizabeth IIs gardens at Buckingham Palace.The small batch gin is on offer for 40 pounds 50 a bottle from...

I-League must go on even if COVID restrictions come in way of foreigners: Das

The All India Football Federation plans to go ahead with the 2020-21 I-League season even if the clubs star foreign recruits are unable to make it due to the coronavirus-forced travel restrictions. International flights remain suspended sin...

Woman beaten to death for dowry in UP's Bulandhshahr: Police

Six people were booked after a woman, who was allegedly beaten for dowry by her in-laws, died at a hospital here, police said on Monday. The victim, identified as Suvi, had got married in August last year and was six months pregnant, they s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020