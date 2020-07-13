Security firm G4S to cut more than 1,000 jobs - union GMB

Security firm G4S to cut more than 1,000 jobs - union GMBReuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 17:33 IST
Security services provider G4S would cut 1,150 jobs as part of its business restructuring program, trade union GMB said on Monday.
The news was first reported by Evening Standard, which said most of the job cuts would be from among cash handlers as people used less cash and switched to digital payments during coronavirus-led lockdowns. The union said it was in talks with the British company.
