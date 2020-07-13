Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court cancels bail granted to Bishop Franco Mullakal,issues NBW

A local court on Monday cancelled the bail granted to Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun in Kerala, for failing to appear for the trial in the case and issued a Non Bailable Warrant against him.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 13-07-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 19:11 IST
Court cancels bail granted to Bishop Franco Mullakal,issues NBW

A local court on Monday cancelled the bail granted to Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun in Kerala, for failing to appear for the trial in the case and issued a Non Bailable Warrant against him. The Bishop was not present in the Additional Sessions Court during the hearing.

Mulakkal's counsel informed the court that his client could not appear as he had been in self quarantine due to his primary contact with a COVID-19 infected person. During the previous hearing on July 1 also he had failed to appear before the Court.

His counsel had then submitted that the priest could not appear as he was stuck in a COVID-19 containment zone at Jalandhar in Punjab. The prosecution on Monday countered the claim by the accused, saying the place where he lived in Jalandhar was not a COVID-19 containment zone on July 1.

The Court cancelled his bail, considering the prosecution argument that the accused was trying to delay the trial, and posted the case to August 13. The Kerala High Court on July 7 had dismissed a petition seeking to discharge Mulakkal from the sexual assault case filed against him by the nun.

It had directed the deposed Bishop of Jalandhar diocese to stand for trial in the rape case, which was registered on a complaint filed by the nun of same diocese in Kerala. The court dismissed the plea by the bishop, admitting the prosecution argument that there was prima facie evidence against Mulakkal in the rape case.

The senior priest of the Roman Catholic Church had filed the revision petition following the dismissal of his discharge plea by the trial court in Kottayam in March this year. The rape case against the Bishop was registered by police in Kottayam district.

In her complaint to the police in June 2018, the nun had alleged that she was subjected to sexual abuse by the Bishop between 2014 and 2016. The bishop, who was arrested by the Special Investigation team which probed the case, has been charged with wrongful confinement, rape, unnatural sex and criminal intimidation.

PTI COR TGB APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G, though timescale unclear

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britains 5G network in a landmark decision that will anger Beijing but win plaudits from President Donald Trump as the United States grapples with Chinas rising economic and technologic...

2nd person of interest announced in death of 8-year-old girl

Images of a second person of interest in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta were released late Sunday as police searched for at least two shooters believed to be responsible for her death. Authorities were also offering a 2...

COVID-19: 2.13 lakh stranded JK residents brought back from rest of country, abroad

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has so far brought back over 2.13 lakh residents of the Union Territory who were stranded across the country due to restrictions imposed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as per official data. They wer...

19 states have COVID-19 recovery rate higher than national average of 63.02 pc: Centre

Nineteen states and union territories have a COVID-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 63.02 per cent, the Centre said on Monday, asserting that coordinated steps taken by it along with state governments have contributed to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020