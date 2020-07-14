Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria in court battle to overturn $10 bln arbitration award

In an online court hearing, the government's lawyer said it has evidence of payments from companies related to P&ID to Vera Taiga, one 11 days before the deal was signed. Vera's mother, Grace Taiga, was the chief lawyer for the Petroleum Ministry at the time.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2020 05:08 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 05:08 IST
Nigeria in court battle to overturn $10 bln arbitration award

The Nigerian government has uncovered previously unknown payments to the daughter of a Nigerian official, its lawyer told a court on Monday, in its latest attempt to overturn an arbitration award against it worth close to $10 billion. Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID), a firm set up to carry out a gas project in Nigeria, won a $6.6 billion arbitration award after the 2010 deal collapsed. The award has been accruing interest since 2013 and is now worth nearly $10 billion.

Nigeria is seeking permission in the English courts to appeal the award, granted in 2017, despite having missed the 28-day appeal deadline. It says new information came to light only in late 2019. In an online court hearing, the government's lawyer said it has evidence of payments from companies related to P&ID to Vera Taiga, one 11 days before the deal was signed.

Vera's mother, Grace Taiga, was the chief lawyer for the Petroleum Ministry at the time. The government said one payment of $4,969.50 was made on Dec. 30 2009, and a second of $5,000 on Jan. 31 2012.

The payments came to light following a U.S. discovery order in New York, it said. The government also said P&ID officials, and companies linked to it, paid several other officials in relation to the deal. A message to Vera Taiga on LinkedIn was not immediately returned.

Nigeria's anti-graft agency charged Grace Taiga last year with accepting bribes and failing to follow protocol related to the contract. She has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial. Last week, Nigeria suspended the head of the anti-corruption body leading the investigation after the attorney general accused the agency of diverting funds that had been recovered during graft investigations.

Ibrahim Magu, head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has not responded to requests for comment. P&ID argues the payments were legitimate and for medical expenses.

"Nigeria's conspiracy theory against P&ID — hatched almost a decade after the gas supply agreement was signed — relies on speculation and conjecture with no basis in fact," a spokesman said. The hearing will continue on Tuesday, and the judge's ruling will determine whether the government can continue its appeal and present its full case of alleged fraud in the English courts. (Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram, Barbara Lewis and Stephen Coates)

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Ethiopian Airlines decides to resume flight services to Cameroon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Judge OK's release of tell-all book by Trump's niece

The New York Supreme Court lifted a stay on Monday that temporarily blocked Donald Trumps niece from publishing a tell-all book that offers an unflattering look of the U.S. president and his family.Justice Hal Greenwald of the state supreme...

Singapore economy enters recession, Q2 GDP plunges record 41.2%

Singapores economy slipped into recession in the second quarter, contracting by a record 41.2 from the previous three months and is facing its biggest slump ever this year as coronavirus lockdown steps hammer the trade-reliant city-state.Ec...

Face covering mandatory in UK shops from July 24

Face masks will become mandatory in shops across England from July 24, the government announced on Monday. On June 15, the UK government made wearing face masks on public transport mandatory, Sputnik reportedThere is growing evidence that w...

Blackhawks G Crawford declared 'unfit to play'

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford was designated unfit to play and missed practice as the team opened training camp Monday. The 35-year-old netminder is listed on the teams training camp roster along with four other goaltenders. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020