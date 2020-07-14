Assam: Top ULFA (I) cadre apprehended in Tinsukia
Troops of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Assam Police apprehended a top-ranking United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent, ULFA (I) Cadre from Lalpahar, Tinsukia, Assam on July 12, informed Eastern Command, Indian Army on Tuesday.ANI | Tinsukia (Assam) | Updated: 14-07-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 09:34 IST
Troops of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Assam Police apprehended a top-ranking United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent, ULFA (I) Cadre from Lalpahar, Tinsukia, Assam on July 12, informed Eastern Command, Indian Army on Tuesday.
After receiving a specific input regarding the presence of a cadre belonging to the ULFA-I, a joint operation was launched in the Lekhapani area.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
