Delhi Education model made history with 98 pc class 12 students in govt schools passing CBSE exams: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi education model has "made history" with 98 per cent students in government schools in national capital passing the Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 14:20 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi education model has "made history" with 98 per cent students in government schools in national capital passing the Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations. "Delhi education model has made history with 98 per cent children in our government schools passing in the Class 12 CBSE exams. I believe that no government school in any state in the history of India would have achieved this result," said Kejriwal.

"In private schools, 92.2 per cent students have passed and in Government schools, 97.92 percent of students have passed. In comparison to the rest of the country, Delhi's Government schools have very good results(in these examinations,"he said. Out of 916 schools, 396 schools have 100 percent students passing examinations, informed the Delhi Chief Minister.

"Ever since the Aam Admi Party has formed the government, the results have been improving constantly since 2016. In 2016, 88.9 per cent, in 2018 it was 90 per cent and in 2019, it was 94 per cent and this year it is 98 per cent," he informed further. "With these results, our students studying in these government schools have shown that 'we are no less intelligent than anyone'. These results have shown that intelligence is not a slave to money. These results have also shown that the even the economically-weaker person wants to get his ward educated, in hope for a better life," Kejriwal said further.

The Delhi Chief Minister further said that these results testify the fact that government school teachers are just as good as those in private schools. He added, "These changes were not done by us but the teachers, students and the parents. We changed the environment and provided them with facilities for kids to learn and teachers to teach."

Kejriwal further urged those students who have to give the compartment exam and to those who did not clear the exams to not be disappointed. "I request you to not be disappointed and that we are with you. We would arrange extra classes and when the results for compartment exams are declared, I hope that the results are 100 per cent," he said. "Today, students studying in Delhi's government schools have entered India's mainstream," Kejriwal said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results for Class 12 examinations 2020. As per CBSE, with 88.78 per cent pass percentage this year for Class 12, the pass percentage has increased by 5.38 per cent.

Last year, the pass percentage was 83.40 per cent. (ANI)

