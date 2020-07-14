Left Menu
U.S. says room for sanctions in response to China in South China Sea

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 19:20 IST
The top U.S. diplomat for East Asia said on Tuesday that the United States could respond with sanctions against Chinese officials and enterprises involved in coercion in the South China Sea.

"Nothing is off the table ... there is room for that," David Stilwell, the assistant secretary for East Asia, told a Washington think tank when asked if sanctions were a possible U.S. response to Chinese actions.

Stilwell spoke a day after the United States rejected China's claims to offshore resources in most of the South China Sea as "completely unlawful," a stance Beijing said raised tensions in the region.

