India, France have always stood by each other in difficult times: French envoy

India and France always stood by each other in difficult times and the last few months have demonstrated the depth of mutual friendship as the two countries faced COVID-19 crisis together, French Envoy Emmanuel Lenain said on Tuesday. In a speech on the France National Day, he recalled the warm ties between the two countries.

"Today celebrating fraternity and solidarity with our Indian partners and the French community is more relevant than ever," he said. "India and France always stood by each other in difficult times. The last months demonstrated once again the depth of our friendship as we faced COVID-19 crisis together. Our solidarity in action during this time has been exemplary," he said.

He also referred to India becoming a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for two years. "India and France will work closely together to promote their common objectives and vision". (ANI)