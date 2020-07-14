1,390 new COVID-19 cases, 24 fatalities reported in WB

A total of 1,390 COVID-19 cases and 24 fatalities were reported in West Bengal on Tuesday, according to the state health department. The total number of positive cases has surged to 32,838 in the state, said the department in a daily health bulletin.

The number of discharged cases stood at 718 on Tuesday, it added. Of these, 19,931 patients have been discharged while 980 succumbed to the virus. (ANI)