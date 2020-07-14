Left Menu
India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 9 lakh-mark, 553 deaths reported in last 24 hours

India's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday crossed the nine-lakh mark after 28,498 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, while 553 more deaths due to the infection were reported, taking the total number of fatalities to 23,727.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday crossed the nine-lakh mark after 28,498 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, while 553 more deaths due to the infection were reported, taking the total number of fatalities to 23,727. As per the Health Ministry, there are a total of 9,06,752 coronavirus cases in the country out of which 3,11,565 patients are active cases.

A total of 5,71,459 patients have been cured/discharged while one patient has been migrated, the ministry said. The Centre said that India's recovery rate stands at 63.02 per cent.

Maharashtra reported 6,741 new COVID-19 positive cases, 4500 cases of discharge and 213 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 2,67,665, including 1,49,007 recovered cases, 10,695 deaths and 1,07,665 active cases, the Public Health Department said. A total of 4,526 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 67 patients died in Tamil Nadu, taking the total count to 1,47,324 including 97,310 recoveries and 2,099 deaths. As many as 41,357 samples were tested today for the disease, the state health department said.

Delhi recorded a total of 1,606 COVID-19 positive cases, 1,924 recovered/discharged/migrated and 35 deaths. The total number of positive cases in the national capital has risen to 1,15,346 including 93,236 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,446 deaths, the Delhi government. Karnataka registered 2,496 new COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 25,839 and death toll to 842. Bengaluru reported 1,267 cases today, followed by Mysuru at 125 cases, the state health department said.

Gujarat recorded 915 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 43,723 including 30,555 discharges and 2,071 deaths. As many as 1,916 new COVID-19 positive cases and 43 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. The total number of cases is now at 33,019 including 15,144 active cases, 17,467 discharged cases and 408 deaths, the state COVID-19 Nodal Officer said.

Uttarakhand reported 78 new COVID-19 positive cases. The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 3,686 including 2,867 recoveries and 50 deaths, Uttarakhand State Control Room COVID-19 said. The number of coronavirus cases in Assam has risen to 16,806. According to data, the total COVID-19 cases include 10,894 recoveries, 36 deaths and 5,876 active cases.

Punjab recorded 340 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, taking the total number of cases to 8,511 and death toll to 5,663 recoveries and 213 deaths, according to the state health department. The number of COVID-19 cases reaches 1,302 in Himachal Pradesh, out of which 345 cases are active, the state health department said.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand has risen to 3,898 including 1,514 active cases, 2,351 recovered/discharged patients and 33 deaths. In Rajasthan, the total count of cases in the state is 24,936, including 5,781 active cases and 525 deaths.

The total count of cases in Bihar has risen to 17,959. The death toll in the state stands at 160 while the number of recoveries is 12,317. As per the information provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 1,20,92,503 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till July 13. Out of these, 2,86,247 samples were tested on Monday.

The majority of the COVID-19 cases in the country are confined to 10 states with Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu accounting for more than 50 per cent of them, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. "Eighty-six per cent of the total cases are confined to 10 states. Two of these have 50 per cent of these cases -- Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu -- and eight other states have 36 per cent cases," said Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Union Health Ministry at the daily press briefing here.

The other eight states, according to the ministry, are Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat, Assam and Delhi. (ANI)

