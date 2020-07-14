Left Menu
Development News Edition

Time is pressing on EU leaders to agree budget, recovery fund -Merkel

Time is pressing on EU member states to reach a deal on proposals for a long-term budget and a stimulus plan, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, adding that Germany would push for a compromise at a summit of leaders this week. "It would be desirable to reach a quick result but I don't know whether there will be success on Friday and Saturday," Merkel said during a news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-07-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 23:12 IST
Time is pressing on EU leaders to agree budget, recovery fund -Merkel

Time is pressing on EU member states to reach a deal on proposals for a long-term budget and a stimulus plan, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, adding that Germany would push for a compromise at a summit of leaders this week.

"It would be desirable to reach a quick result but I don't know whether there will be success on Friday and Saturday," Merkel said during a news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. "Time is pressing." Merkel reiterated that there is no guarantee EU leaders will bridge their differences on the proposals by European Council President Charles Michel, designed to lift the bloc out of its worst economic crisis since World War Two at the summit on July 17-18.

Michel faces the daunting task of narrowing differences between the wealthy, thrifty north and the high-debt south, hit harder by COVID-19, over how to respond to the coronavirus crisis. He has presented a long-term EU budget of 1.074 trillion euros and a recovery fund of 750 billion euros for pandemic-hammered economies, with two-thirds of that to be in the form of free grants and a third issued as repayable loans.

The Netherlands insists on conditioning access to the funds on economic reforms, something southern countries like Italy and Spain are eager to avoid. Sanchez said Spain would do its best to secure a deal this week. Merkel has suggested that a second summit will be needed if leaders fail to seal a deal on Friday and Saturday.

"The deal must be in July," said Sanchez. "Spain will do all it can to make it happen." Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned during a news conference with Merkel on Monday that EU economic stimulus for member states should not carry too much conditionality.

Conte said Italy was happy for EU institutions to monitor its economic reforms but imposing excessively stringent conditions would be counter-productive.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Yes Bank garners Rs 4,500 cr from anchor investors ahead of FPO

UK set to ban Huawei from 5G, angering China and pleasing Trump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: A-Rod group advances in bid to buy Mets

Billionaires Steve Cohen and Josh Harris, a contingent led by Alex Rodriguez and a fourth unidentified group have advanced to the next level of bidding to purchase the New York Mets, Sportico reported on Tuesday. Investment bank Allen Co.,...

No 7 to 8 hr delay in disposing body, says Gandhi hospital

The state run Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday rubbished reports of a seven to eight hour delay in disposing the body of a COVID-19 patient and said it could not be moved for some time because employees were not available due to the ongoing strik...

Judge to hear arguments in challenge to foreign student rule

A federal judge scheduled arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit challenging a new Trump administration policy requiring international students to transfer schools or leave the country if their colleges hold classes entirely online this fall becaus...

Campaign brewing to get Hindu god Brahma off popular beer

An interfaith coalition is pressing the worlds largest brewer to remove the name of a Hindu god from a popular beer that dates to the late 1800s a dispute the beermaker insists is a case of mistaken identity. The group, which includes repr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020