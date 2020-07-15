Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some gold, bauxite mines in Venezuelan Amazon run by criminal gangs - U.N.

Some gold, diamond and bauxite mines in the Venezuelan Amazon are largely controlled by criminal gangs who exploit, beat and even kill workers, a United Nations investigation has found. Venezuelan security and military forces fail to prevent crimes and have participated in some violence against miners, the U.N. human rights office said in a report on Wednesday.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 15-07-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 13:21 IST
Some gold, bauxite mines in Venezuelan Amazon run by criminal gangs - U.N.
File Photo. Image Credit: Pixabay

Some gold, diamond and bauxite mines in the Venezuelan Amazon are largely controlled by criminal gangs who exploit, beat, and even kill workers, a United Nations investigation has found. Venezuelan security and military forces fail to prevent crimes and have participated in some violence against miners, the U.N. human rights office said in a report on Wednesday.

Nada Al Nashif, deputy U.N. rights chief, is to present it later on Wednesday to the Human Rights Council. There was no immediate response from Venezuela, one of the U.N. body's 47 members, to a Reuters request for comment. Venezuela's ambassador Jorge Valero is expected to address the council.

The U.N. report, referring to an area known as the Orinoco Mining Arc, said: "Much of the mining activity within and beyond AMO is controlled by organised criminal groups or armed elements." Nearly 150 men and women are reported to have died in or around the mines from March 2016 to 2020, with security forces implicated in half of the incidents, it said, adding that the government had not replied to its request for information.

"According to accounts received ... bodies of miners are often thrown into old mining pits used as clandestine graves," it said. The miners, who include young children, lack employment contracts and are exposed to mercury contamination and malaria, the report said.

It called for the government of President Nicolas Maduro to regularise mining activities and ensure that they meet international legal and environmental standards. Created by a government decree in 2016, the area of some 42,800 square miles (111,000 sq km) in ​​the Venezuelan Amazon is equivalent to 12 per cent of national territory.

Gold, diamonds, coltan, iron and bauxite are mined. Venezuela's central bank has not published data since 2018 on gold and other mineral supplies exports, their destination or foreign currency earnings, the report said.

The Maduro government has supported small-scale mining since 2016 to bring in revenue amid an economic crisis. Operations have expanded as the United States has increased sanctions meant to force him from power. Criminal groups have become more active since concessions for foreign mining companies were terminated in 2011, the report said, adding: "Their presence has increased sharply since 2015, coinciding with the rise in international gold prices."

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Flash floods kills 16 in Indonesia, 23 missing

The death toll from flash floods in Indonesias South Sulawesi province reached 16 on Wednesday while 23 people are reported to be missing, Xinhua reported. The 16 bodies have been shifted to three different hospitals, chief of North Luwu Di...

Taiwan Masters golf 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

The long-standing Mercuries Taiwan Masters, one of the favourite tournaments of Indian golfers, has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taiwan Masters was originally scheduled to be held at the Taiwan Golf and Country...

NY Times to move some staff from Hong Kong, citing new law

The New York Times said Tuesday it will transfer some of its staff out of Hong Kong because of the uncertainties about practicing journalism in the Chinese territory under its newly imposed national security law. Hong Kong which was handed ...

Ambani announces Jio developing a complete 5G solution from scratch; trials to be launched as soon as 5G spectrum is available.

Ambani announces Jio developing a complete 5G solution from scratch trials to be launched as soon as 5G spectrum is available....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020