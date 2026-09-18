Punitive Drug Laws Fuel Racial Injustice, UN Experts Call for a Public Health Shift

For Africans and people of African descent, an encounter with drug law enforcement can become part of a wider pattern of unequal treatment that stretches from police questioning to consequences that follow a conviction. A new report from the International Independent Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice and Equality in Law Enforcement warns that punitive drug laws and policies continue to drive systemic racism around the world, calling for a fundamental change towards approaches centred on human rights and public health.

The report, prepared for the UN Human Rights Council, concludes that racial discrimination is deeply embedded in drug control systems and seriously undermines the rights of racialised communities. Its findings connect everyday enforcement practices with broader inequalities, showing why the experts believe reform must reach beyond individual incidents to examine the laws, institutions and assumptions shaping the response to drugs.

Unequal Treatment Across the Justice System

Discrimination appears at multiple stages of drug enforcement, including questioning, arrests, prosecutions, sentencing, detention and the consequences people face after conviction, according to the report. Racial profiling, the over-policing of communities of African descent and excessive use of force are among the practices it identifies as contributing to disproportionate criminalisation and punishment, creating harms that can extend across a person's experience of the justice system.

Tracie Keesee, the Mechanism's acting Chair, said drug enforcement frequently reflects and reinforces established patterns of racial discrimination rather than operating independently of them. She linked those patterns to the legacies of colonialism and enslavement, the association of particular drugs with racial groups, punitive approaches to drug control and the continuing influence of the so-called "war on drugs," placing today's enforcement practices within a deeper history of unequal treatment.

Children and Young Men Face Particular Harm

Children and young men of African descent are among those most adversely affected by punitive drug policies and their enforcement, the report found. That finding draws attention to the impact of criminal justice responses on younger people, making their experiences an important part of the Mechanism's call to reconsider how governments address drug use and drug-related activities.

The harm is often intensified when racial discrimination overlaps with other forms of disadvantage, including those connected to gender, age, migration status and socio-economic circumstances. These intersecting factors can increase exposure to human rights violations and deepen the effects of discriminatory policing, underlining the need for policies that account for the different pressures faced by people within affected communities.

Reform Must Put Health and Communities First

The Mechanism identified decriminalisation, alternatives to detention, stronger accountability, better data collection and community engagement as promising approaches to tackling racial discrimination in drug policy. Its recommendations include changing laws and policies that produce discriminatory outcomes, improving oversight and strengthening accountability for abuses by law enforcement officials, with affected communities given a meaningful role in shaping the decisions that influence their lives.

Víctor Rodríguez Rescia, a member of the Mechanism, said racial justice requires confronting the systemic inequalities that continue to shape drug policy and policing. He called for a fundamental rethink beyond isolated reforms, placing human rights, equality, public health and meaningful community participation at the centre of policy and practice, an approach that treats the experiences of affected people as essential to building fairer responses.

The Expert Mechanism will present the report to the Human Rights Council during its sixty-third session on 29 September 2026. Its central message is that addressing racial injustice requires governments to examine the outcomes of drug control systems as a whole, connecting legal reform with accountable enforcement, public health priorities and the involvement of communities bearing the greatest harm.