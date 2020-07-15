Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not all pregnant women going to hospitals need to undergo COVID-19 test, AAP govt tells HC

The high court had also said if the test is required then sample collection and declaration of results should be done in a minimum period of time. Delhi government had earlier filed an affidavit stating that prior COVID-19 test was not mandatory for admitting pregnant women in hospitals for in-patient interventions, including surgery and deliveries, and in emergent situations, treatment would not be denied for want of test results.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 13:56 IST
Not all pregnant women going to hospitals need to undergo COVID-19 test, AAP govt tells HC

Not all pregnant women are required to undergo COVID-19 tests when they go to a hospital for obstetrical care (child birth), the AAP government told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. The submission was made before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan by the Delhi government on affidavit which stated that only suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested for the viral infection.

However, obstetrical care cannot be delayed for want of testing, the Delhi government said, adding that not all symptomatic pregnant women would be tested. Only those coming from hotspots or those who have had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 are tested for the viral infection, the government has said.

Taking note of the affidavit, the court said it was not going to further monitor the case as a clear set of guidelines have been put in place by the government. "Enough and adequate have been taken to expedite testing and in certain cases testing is also not required," the bench said.

It further asked the Delhi government to ensure that time taken from when a healthcare provider decides to go for COVID-19 testing of a pregnant woman, the sample collection and the declaration of results, all together ought not to take more than 24 hours. It also asked the government to disseminate the latest guidelines on testing of pregnant women to all of its and private hospitals in the national capital.

With these directions, the court disposed of a PIL seeking expeditious testing and speedy declaration of results of pregnant women going to hospitals for child birth. The detailed order is yet to be made available.

On July 9, the court had pulled up the Delhi government for not clarifying whether every pregnant woman who goes to a hospital for delivery or urgent treatment is required to undergo COVID-19 test, symptomatic or not, saying a genuine problem has been turned into a "bureaucratic nightmare". The high court had also said if the test is required then sample collection and declaration of results should be done in a minimum period of time.

Delhi government had earlier filed an affidavit stating that prior COVID-19 test was not mandatory for admitting pregnant women in hospitals for in-patient interventions, including surgery and deliveries, and in emergent situations, treatment would not be denied for want of test results. The test can be conducted simultaneously with the treatment and if the result comes out to be positive, the pregnant woman would ideally be transferred to a dedicated COVID-19 hospital for further management, the Delhi government had told the high court.

It had also said that it has "expanded" the use of Rapid Antigen Testing at hospitals to ensure availability of test results in quick time and this will further take care of difficulties being faced by people/patients, including pregnant women..

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Google to pick 7.7 pc stake in Jio for Rs 33,737 crore

Google will pick up 7.7 per cent stake in Reliance Industries technology venture for Rs 33,737 crore, richest Indian Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday. We are delighted to welcome Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. We have signe...

WHO advises comprehensive surveillance for suspected COVID-19 cases

The World Health Organisation WHO in its Guidance Note on Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19 has advised comprehensive surveillance of suspected cases. While explaining the concept ...

Flash floods kills 16 in Indonesia, 23 missing

The death toll from flash floods in Indonesias South Sulawesi province reached 16 on Wednesday while 23 people are reported to be missing, Xinhua reported. The 16 bodies have been shifted to three different hospitals, chief of North Luwu Di...

Taiwan Masters golf 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

The long-standing Mercuries Taiwan Masters, one of the favourite tournaments of Indian golfers, has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taiwan Masters was originally scheduled to be held at the Taiwan Golf and Country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020