Babri mosque demolition trial: Recording of accused SS leader’s statement deferred

Special Judge S K Yadav slated the recording of accused Pradhan’s statement under section 313 of the CrPC to July 22 after the agency, which has installed the system, told the court that it would be able to link the system with any other computer or laptop or mobile by July 17. Accordingly, the court also decided to record statements of former deputy prime minister L K Advani and senior BJP leader M M Joshi after that.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:43 IST
A special CBI court holding trial in the Babri mosque demolition case on Wednesday deferred the recording of Shiv Sena leader Satish Pradhan’s statement due to non-connectivity of the court's video conferencing system with that of the mobile or laptop of the accused. Special Judge S K Yadav slated the recording of accused Pradhan’s statement under section 313 of the CrPC to July 22 after the agency, which has installed the system, told the court that it would be able to link the system with any other computer or laptop or mobile by July 17.

Accordingly, the court also decided to record statements of former deputy prime minister L K Advani and senior BJP leader M M Joshi after that. “The statement of former Deputy PM LK Adwani and BJP leader MM Joshi would be recorded on subsequent dates,” the court said in its order. The court, meanwhile, asked Faizabad’s Senior Superintendent of Police to provide adequate security to accused Santosh Dubey so that he could come to Lucknow to depose before it under section 313 of Cr P C on July 16. The court’s order came on Dubey's counsel K K Mishra’s fears of a threat to his client’s life while visiting the court to record his statement.

In an application on Wednesday, Mishra told the court that when his client was returning after the court proceeded on July 13, an unknown tractor followed him and dangerously overtook him six or seven times. He was also threatened on that day, he said while pleading for adequate security for his client. The court is presently engaged in recording accused persons’ statements under section 313 of the CrPC after examining all prosecution witnesses. At this stage, the court allows accused persons to argue against the prosecution evidence led against them.

The court has been conducting day-to-day proceedings to conclude the trial by August 31, as directed by the Supreme Court. The Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992 by "kar sevaks" who claimed that the mosque in Ayodhya had been built on the site of an ancient Ram temple..

