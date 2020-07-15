UP govt appoints Tilhari as its special counsel in Vikas Dubey encounter case
The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed advocate S N Tilhari as its special counsel to represent in the Supreme court in hearing of pleas involving gangster Vikas Dubey, gunned down last week by the UP STF in an encounter in Kanpur.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-07-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 19:59 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed advocate S N Tilhari as its special counsel to represent in the Supreme court in hearing of pleas involving gangster Vikas Dubey, gunned down last week by the UP STF in an encounter in Kanpur. Tilhari is presently working as state’s additional government advocate, representing it in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.
The notification appointing Tilhar as government’s counsel was issued by Special Secretary Rakesh Kumar Shukla on Tuesday. Tilhari has been instructed to assist the senior counsel in the Supreme court in all matters related to the encounter.
