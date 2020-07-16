WB: Siliguri police checks vehicles amid COVID-19 lockdown
ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-07-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 12:53 IST

The Siliguri police is checking vehicles of commuters amid complete COVID-19 lockdown in 47 Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) wards.
Darjeeling district task force on Wednesday declared complete lockdown in these 47 wards for seven days, starting 9:00 a.m. today due to rising COVID-19 cases.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal stand at 34,427, including 12,747 active cases. While 20,680 cases are cured/discharged/migrated, the death toll is at 1,000. (ANI)
