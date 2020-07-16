Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dumping of fly ash in Punjab's Mansa: NGT directs committee to submit report

The green panel was hearing plea filed farmer Kulwant Singh and others seeking directions to the company to pay environmental compensation for damage to the environment and the agricultural fields on account of unscientific management of the fly ash.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:48 IST
Dumping of fly ash in Punjab's Mansa: NGT directs committee to submit report

The National Green Tribunal Thursday directed a committee to submit report on a plea seeking directions to Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) in Punjab's Mansa town to pay environmental compensation for unscientific management of the fly ash. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel formed a committee comprising officials from Central Pollution Control Board, state pollution control board, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority and District Magistrate Mansa.

“We are prima facie satisfied that the application raises substantial questions of environment which need to be adjudicated by this Tribunal. “We direct the committee to furnish a factual and action taken report including restoration plan for damage to the environment and assessment of realistic compensation of the damage caused,” the bench said.

The tribunal said that a copy of the report may also be furnished to Justice Jasbir Singh, former Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, who has been appointed to look into certain environmental issues in Punjab.  The green panel was hearing plea filed farmer Kulwant Singh and others seeking directions to the company to pay environmental compensation for damage to the environment and the agricultural fields on account of unscientific management of the fly ash.  The plea said that due to such activities radioactive and heavy metals in coal and fly ash have affected the soil, apart from air pollution caused on account of emissions from the plant of the said unit.  According to the plea, the applicants are farmers and residents of the area and their agriculture crops have been adversely affected on account of fly ash generated by TSPL.  The plant is using light diesel oil as fuel though it is designed for use of coal only, it said. The plea said that SDM assessed compensation at Rs. 84,99,574  for nuisance under section 133 of the Code of Criminal Procedure which is not being paid.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Africa CDC wants local vaccine manufacturing

As the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic crashes across Africa, the head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the intellectual property from any effective vaccine should be made available for local manufacturin...

Report on Russian influence in UK politics to be published soon

A long-delayed report into Russian influence in British politics will be published in the next week, parliaments intelligence and security committee agreed on Thursday, a day after a dispute over the appointment of its chairman.The committe...

'Colour-blind' France avoids gauging COVID impact on ethnic minorities

Back at the start of Frances COVID-19 crisis in February, epidemiologist Cyrille Delpierre encountered a problem when trying to find out what groups of people were falling sick. While other nations had data showing a worryingly disproportio...

London restaurants fret as going out goes out of style

Restaurants might have reopened, but the owner of Ettas Seafood Kitchen in Londons Brixton Village market fears the prolonged COVID-19 lockdown may have changed customer behaviour for good.Trepidation among consumers in England since the ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020