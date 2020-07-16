Left Menu
Development News Edition

India in touch with UAE on probe into Kerala gold smuggling case: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that India is in touch with the UAE authorities regarding the probe into the Kerala gold smuggling case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 22:21 IST
India in touch with UAE on probe into Kerala gold smuggling case: MEA
MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava addressing a weekly briefing on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that India is in touch with the UAE authorities regarding the probe into the Kerala gold smuggling case. "We are in the touch with UAE authorities regarding the investigation into this matter," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on being asked 'if the attache at UAE Consulate in connection to Kerala gold smuggling case came to Delhi on Sunday and has now left the country.

A top diplomat of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram has returned to his country. The political leadership in Kerala has blamed the Centre for allowing the diplomat, an attache in the UAE consulate, to leave the country at a time when a probe is underway in the Kerala gold scam case. As per media reports, the development came shortly after two more people were arrested by the investigating agencies in the Kerala gold smuggling scandal earlier today.

On July 7, the authorities in UAE have launched an investigation into the gold smuggling case to find out who sent the cargo containing gold to the address of UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. The Embassy said that the culprits have not only committed a major crime but also "sought to tarnish the reputation of the UAE mission in India" and they will not be spared.

"The authorities in the UAE have launched an investigation to find out who sent the cargo containing gold to the address of the UAE consulate," the UAE Embassy in New Delhi said in a tweet. "The authorities have stressed that the culprits who not only committed a major crime but also sought to tarnish the reputation of the UAE mission in India will not be spared. We remain committed to cooperating with Indian authorities in getting to the root of the crime," it added.

On Sunday, 30 kg gold concealed in diplomatic baggage was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport here by the Customs Department. Swapna Suresh, who was employed in Space Park and Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITL), is on the run after the seizure of gold at the airport while Sarith Kumar, who had earlier worked as a PRO in UAE Consulate-General's office, has been arrested.

KSITL comes under the IT department, a portfolio held by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. She was ousted after being named as an accused in the gold smuggling case. M Sivasankar, who was Chief Minister's Principal Secretary and served as IT secretary, has been removed from both the posts. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Cong MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma trying to topple govt, claims Gehlot camp

Senior Congress legislator Bhanwarlal Sharma, who is a Sachin Pilot loyalist, was on Thursday accused by his party members of making several attempts of toppling governments but never succeeding. A statement, issued by the supporters of Raj...

Ram temple construction likely to start next month, PM invited: spokesperson

The construction of the Ram temple here is likely to begin next month and an invitation has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct the bhumi pujan for it, a spokesperson said. A tentative program for the construction of the te...

UK's COVID-19 outcome has not been good, mistakes were likely made - chief scientist

Britain has not achieved a good outcome in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the governments chief scientific adviser said on Thursday, adding that he was sure mistakes had been made.Britain has the highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe, ...

Attorney to review protocols of Washington NFL team

Washingtons NFL team has hired an attorney to review the clubs internal culture amid allegations of workplace misconduct, D.C. law firm Wilkinson Walsh announced Thursday. We can confirm that our firm was retained by the team to do an indep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020