Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: Delhi govt approves proposal to make 200 beds operational at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital

The Delhi government on Thursday approved a proposal to make 200 beds operational of under-construction Ambedkar Nagar Hospital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:08 IST
Combating COVID-19: Delhi govt approves proposal to make 200 beds operational at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Thursday approved a proposal to make 200 beds operational of under-construction Ambedkar Nagar Hospital. The Council of Ministers of the Delhi government has approved the proposal of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

"Medical officer and some specialists and experienced doctor shall be posted in diverted capacity. Further, the hospital is permitted to directly engage senior and junior doctors on already settled terms and conditions," the Delhi Health Department said in an order. The Health Department further said that nursing staff, ambulances and PPE kits shall be provided to the hospital.

It also directed the concerned officials regarding proper arrangement of housekeeping staff, physical infrastructure and outsourcing services. "All procurement/sourcing of logistics, supplies, structure and manpower for management of COVID-19 shall be done on nomination basis under Section 50 of Disaster Management Act, 2005," the Health Department stated.

The national capital reported 1,652 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 17,407 and death toll to 3,545. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Johns, Lindblom, Ryan named Masterton Trophy finalists

Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns, Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom and Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan were named the finalists for the 2019-20 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Thursday. Voted on by the Professional Hocke...

Pakistan provides consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav; India says meeting not meaningful

Pakistan on Thursday provided consular access to Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, but the Indian government said the access was neither meaningful nor credible, and the death row prisoner appeared visibly under stress. Jadhav, the 50-year...

8 more die of COVID-19 in Raj, toll now 538; 737 new cases push count to 27,174

Eight more deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in Rajasthan on Thursday, raising the toll in the state to 538, officials said. The state also reported 737 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the people infected with the vi...

Senior Cong MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma trying to topple govt, claims Gehlot camp

Senior Congress legislator Bhanwarlal Sharma, who is a Sachin Pilot loyalist, was on Thursday accused by his party members of making several attempts of toppling governments but never succeeding. A statement, issued by the supporters of Raj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020