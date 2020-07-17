Left Menu
COVID-19: UP CM instructs to form 1 lakh teams for effective surveillance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed to constitute one lakh teams in the state for effective surveillance on COVID-19 situation.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-07-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 13:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed to constitute one lakh teams in the state for effective surveillance on COVID-19 situation. "For effective surveillance, the Chief Minister instructed to constitute one lakh teams in the entire state and said that the monitoring of the team of each district should be done under the leadership of the District Magistrate," a tweet from Office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said roughly translated from Hindi.

"KGMU's Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Department, Dr Ved Prakash informed the Chief Minister that presently due to rain, moisture in the air has increased, due to which this infection is increasing," said another tweet from the UP CMO. As per another tweet, Dr Prakash said that it is necessary for everyone to wear a mask and comply with social distancing to deal with the infection. Proper ventilation is necessary for public places, he added.

Dr Prakash, as per a subsequent tweet, said that 80 per cent of COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic or mild, while 15 per cent of the patients are moderate. In addition, only 5 per cent of the patients are severe/critical. Home isolation of asymptomatic or mild patients should be done to avoid this, he said further. While UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, through the public address system, people should be constantly aware of the necessary steps to deal with COVID-19, such as social distancing, masking, sanitization, hygiene etc.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website on Friday, the active cases in the state are 15,720. The number of cured and discharged is 26,675. The death toll is at 1,046. The total number of cases of coronavirus are 43,441 in the state. (ANI)

