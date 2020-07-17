Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fraud case against Rana Kapoor sent to lower court for trial

Upon the judge's query, the CBI said that investigation against the accused was still going on and it needed some time to deal with the issue of sanction. It also argued that there was no need for sanction for prosecution under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public person).

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:25 IST
Fraud case against Rana Kapoor sent to lower court for trial

The special CBI court here on Friday sent the Yes Bank fraud case to a Metropolitan Magistrate, as the CBI has not obtained sanction to prosecute main accused Rana Kapoor under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. Last month the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a charge sheet against Yes Bank's co-founder Kapoor under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code.

But the agency has not yet initiated the process to obtain the sanction needed to prosecute under the PC Act, the court was informed. Upon the judge's query, the CBI said that investigation against the accused was still going on and it needed some time to deal with the issue of sanction.

It also argued that there was no need for sanction for prosecution under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public person). The PC Act was invoked by treating Kapoor as a `public servant' as he was then CMD of Yes Bank.

The court said it was not appropriate to keep proceedings pending for indefinite period. "So at this stage, the prima facie offences are made out against all accused for the offences punishable under Section 420(cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust) of IPC which is triable by Metropolitan Magistrate.

"Accordingly, the present proceeding of the case be remitted to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Esplanade, for disposal according to law," it added. As per the CBI, DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, a firm linked to the Kapoor family, received funds of Rs 600 crore when Yes Bank had extended loans of more than Rs 3,000 crore to the scam-hit DHFL group.

The bank allegedly did not make enough efforts to recover the loan, and the funds received by DoIT Ventures were kickbacks for going easy on loan recovery, it is alleged..

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

PM to award bureaucrats for ensuring economic development of districts

Bureaucrats will be honoured with the Prime Ministers award for excellence in public administration for ensuring economic development of districts and improving service delivery among other criteria, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Fr...

Suspect arrested in murder of founder of Gokada ride-sharing app - media reports

The personal assistant to Fahim Saleh, founder of the Nigerian ride-sharing app Gokada, was arrested on Friday in the grisly murder of the 33-year-old tech entrepreneur in his Manhattan apartment, New York news media reported.Salehs body wa...

UK war veteran fundraiser who served in India knighted by Queen

Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old war veteran who served in India during World War II and became a national hero in the UK for raising over 32 million pounds for healthcare charities by completing 100 laps around his garden using a walkin...

WHO preparing full mission to China to study virus origins

The World Health Organization is forming a team of international experts to go to China to study the origins of the novel coronavirus, but it will not be in place before the end of July, the head of the WHOs emergencies programme said on Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020