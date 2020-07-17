Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC notice to govt on Swargadwara ban

The Orissa High Court Friday issued notice to the state government and asked the state special relief commissioner and Puri district collector to show cause as to why the order imposing ban on cremation of bodies at Swargadwara at Puri for persons residing outside Puri should not be quashed.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 17-07-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:58 IST
HC notice to govt on Swargadwara ban

The Orissa High Court Friday issued notice to the state government and asked the state special relief commissioner and Puri district collector to show cause as to why the order imposing ban on cremation of bodies at Swargadwara at Puri for persons residing outside Puri should not be quashed. Swargadwara, which literally means gateway to heaven, has a Hindu crematorium. Situated barely two km from the Shri Jagannath temple it is believed to be the bathing spot of Vaishnava saint Sri Chaitanya.

Thousands take a dip in the Bay of Bengal there throughout the year as it is popularly believed that those who do so attain salvation and reach heaven after they die. In the wake of rising cases of COVID-19, the Puri district collector had earlier this month temporarily banned cremation at Swargadwara bodies of persons who did not reside in the administrative jurisdiction of Puri district.

The district administration had, however, assured that there will be relaxations once the situation normalises. Hearing a PIL filed by a person named Sanjeeb Kumar Chinara, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq issued the notices asking the respondents to file their replies in affidavits before the next date of hearing.

The HC has fixed August 12 to list the matter for further adjudication. The decision of the district collector was severely criticised, particularly by the opposition party leaders in the state and the people in general disapproved of the decision given the strong religious sentiments attached to Puri.

The petitioner pointed out that the decision of the Puri collector violates Article 15 of the Constitution which states that the state shall not discriminate against any citizen on the grounds of his place of birth. "Hindus from different walks of life have a pious desire that after their death their bodies should be cremated at Puri Swargadwara", the petition said.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's president to donate part of salary to coronavirus effort

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will return a fourth of his salary to help the country weather the coronavirus crisis that has battered the economy, encouraging public servants also to donate from their ...

Dubai, Dharmasala, Ahmedabad 3 options for India's training camp, UAE favourites for hosting IPL

The United Arab Emirates has emerged as the top contender to host Indias training camp along with Ahmedabad and Dharamsala being the other options discussed at the BCCI Apex Council meeting. With Indias COVID-19 case load exceeding a millio...

UP: BJP councillor, husband booked for assaulting civic body employee in Mathura

A BJP councillor and her husband were on Friday booked for physically assaulting a civic body employee here, an official saidThe incident took place during the board meeting of the Nagar Nigam Mathura-Vrindavan. An argument broke out betwee...

Raj: 8 more die of COVID-19, 615 fresh cases reported

Eight more deaths due to coronavirus in Rajasthan pushed the toll to 546 on Friday, while the total number of cases rose to 27,789 with 615 fresh infections, officials said. The state now has 6,617 active COVID-19 cases.Bharatpur and Kota d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020