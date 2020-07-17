Left Menu
Development News Edition

Test us for coronavirus, Teltumbde, Gonsalves tell Bombay HC

He helped Rao with his daily chores since the poet was fighting for his life, battling ill health for months, the plea said. Teltumbde has further said he too was admitted in the jail hospital during the time that Rao was kept there earlier this month, and, therefore, he must be tested for coronavirus.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:02 IST
Test us for coronavirus, Teltumbde, Gonsalves tell Bombay HC

Activists Anand Teltumbde and Vernon Gonsalves, accused in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case, have approached Bombay High Court after co-accused and poet Varavara Rao tested positive for novel coronavirus. Teltumbde and Gonsalves, currently lodged in Taloja prison, have sought that they too be tested for the infection.

Rao has been moved to St George Hospital near CST. In their plea through senior counsel Mihir Desai, Teltumbde and Gonsalves have said that they should be tested since they were in "proximity" with Rao.

The plea is likely to be taken up for hearing on Monday, Desai said. The petitioners said there exists a "grave risk" to their lives, as they are under imminent threat of contracting coronavirus or they might have already contracted the same since they had been in close contact with Rao.

As per the plea, Gonsalves was assigned the duty of being Rao's aide in the prison by the authorities. He helped Rao with his daily chores since the poet was fighting for his life, battling ill health for months, the plea said.

Teltumbde has further said he too was admitted in the jail hospital during the time that Rao was kept there earlier this month, and, therefore, he must be tested for coronavirus. Gonsalves and Teltumbde also suffer from hypertension and various chronic illnesses, respectively, and thus, run a greater risk of contracting the virus, the plea said.

"The petitioners are high risk category candidates as both of them are senior citizens with underlying health ailments," the plea read. Both activists have urged the court to ensure COVID-19 tests are conducted as soon as possible, and they be kept in isolation in jail where physical distancing is possible.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's president to donate part of salary to coronavirus effort

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will return a fourth of his salary to help the country weather the coronavirus crisis that has battered the economy, encouraging public servants also to donate from their ...

Dubai, Dharmasala, Ahmedabad 3 options for India's training camp, UAE favourites for hosting IPL

The United Arab Emirates has emerged as the top contender to host Indias training camp along with Ahmedabad and Dharamsala being the other options discussed at the BCCI Apex Council meeting. With Indias COVID-19 case load exceeding a millio...

UP: BJP councillor, husband booked for assaulting civic body employee in Mathura

A BJP councillor and her husband were on Friday booked for physically assaulting a civic body employee here, an official saidThe incident took place during the board meeting of the Nagar Nigam Mathura-Vrindavan. An argument broke out betwee...

Raj: 8 more die of COVID-19, 615 fresh cases reported

Eight more deaths due to coronavirus in Rajasthan pushed the toll to 546 on Friday, while the total number of cases rose to 27,789 with 615 fresh infections, officials said. The state now has 6,617 active COVID-19 cases.Bharatpur and Kota d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020