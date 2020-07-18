J-K: Intruder nabbed on LoC in Rajouri
The Indian Army on Friday nabbed an intruder at the Line of Control (LOC) in Lam area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-07-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 09:23 IST
The Indian Army on Friday nabbed an intruder at the Line of Control (LOC) in Lam area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district.
Further details in this matter are awaited.
Meanwhile, three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter at the Amshipora area of Shopian in the Union Territory, said Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Srinagar. (ANI)
