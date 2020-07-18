Left Menu
India's COVID-19 count reaches 10,38,716 with a spike of 34,884 cases

With a spike of 34,884 cases and 671 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases reached 10,38,716 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 09:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With a spike of 34,884 cases and 671 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases reached 10,38,716 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of cases include 3,58,692 active cases, 6,53,751 cured/discharged/migrated and 26,273 deaths, the Health Ministry informed.

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst-affected state from the deadly virus -- has a total of 2,92,589 coronavirus cases and 11,452 fatalities. While Tamil Nadu has a tally of 1,60,907 cases and 2,315 deaths due to COVID-19, Delhi has reported a total of 1,20,107 cases and 3,571 deaths due to the virus.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 1,34,33,742 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till July 17, of these 3,61,024 samples were tested yesterday. (ANI)

