FIR against BJP Councillor, husband for physically assaulting civic body employee in Mathura

A BJP Councillor Dipika Rani Singh and her husband Pushpendra Singh have been booked for physically assaulting a civic body employee.

ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-07-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 11:55 IST
A file photo form the spot of incident in Mathura. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A BJP Councillor Dipika Rani Singh and her husband Pushpendra Singh have been booked for physically assaulting a civic body employee. The FIR against them was registered under sections 332, 353, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Friday, a scuffle broke out during a meeting of the Mathura Municipal Corporation in which a BJP councillor, Dipika Rani Singh, attacked the Municipal Commissioner and also hit his personal assistant, who tried to intervene, with slippers. The personal assistant (PA) of Municipal Commissioner Ravinder Kumar, who tried to intervene, was hit with the slippers by the councillor in the meeting which took place on Friday.

Defending herself, councillor Singh had said, "I tried to apprise the Municipal Commissioner of the problems in my ward. I asked him to call the JE, AE of my ward and to present a list of works done and to be done in my ward. I had just said this much when he (municipal commissioner) shook my hand forcibly and roughly asked me to sit down. This made me lose my temper, I was raising the issues of the public." Ravinder Kumar had said that an FIR will be filed on behalf of the Municipal Corporation against the councillor.

"Mayor Mukesh Aryabandhu had called the meeting today for passing the budget for development works in the area, all councillors, officials, and our MLAs were present here. Before the meeting could start the ward 24 councillor, Dipika Rani, started creating a ruckus," Kumar had said. "When our PA tried to calm her down, she hit him with slippers, following which we boycotted the meeting and left the spot. We are filing an FIR regarding the incident on behalf of the corporation and will also apprise the administration of the incident, and will urge them to cancel the membership of the accused due to this behaviour," he had added. (ANI)

