GPCC offers solution on delay of salaries to aided schools under Goa's Directorate of Education

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) has said that it has come up with a viable solution to resolve the ongoing confusion regarding the delay in payment of salaries to aided schools under Directorate of Education in the state.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 18-07-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 12:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) has said that it has come up with a viable solution to resolve the ongoing confusion regarding the delay in payment of salaries to aided schools under Directorate of Education in the state. "Goa Pradesh Congress Committee after deliberations with experts and members of our educational cell has now come up with a solution to resolve the issue. GPCC has asked the Chief Minister to direct Education Department to release amount equal to salaries paid in June 2020 to each school, in turn, schools will prepare the bill and pay the salary for the month of July 2020," GPCC press release read.

The arrears if any on account of the release of annual increments payable in the month of July 2020, can be paid along with regular salaries for the month of August 2020 with necessary adjustments, the press release further said. GPCC President Girish Chodankar said a simple order from the Director of Education in supersession to the earlier orders, can suffice to resolve the issue in the best interest of all concerned.

This will be the ideal solution to the department as well as the management in these critical times of COVID-19 pandemic, it said. Giving a background on the issue, the GPCC said, "Department has issued a circular after the staff of Accounts Section in the Directorate of Education could not attend office as one of their colleagues is found positive for coronavirus. As per the circular, the government had taken a decision directing the school managements all across Goa to pay their staff salaries for the month of July 2020 from the management's funds. As most of the educational institutions in Goa are not financially strong to pay a month's salaries, this has created panic amongst the management as well as the teachers."

"After the criticism from all corners, Education Department issued another circular yesterday, which is actually without any viable solution," the GPCC further stated. The Goa government on Friday had assured that the salaries of the staff of aided schools would be processed at the earliest.

The state government would also ensure that there will be a minimal delay and no inconvenience would be caused to the concerned. This comes after the circular issued by the Goa Directorate of Education stated that all the staff members of the GIA sections of the department, engaged in processing the salary, have been placed under home quarantine. It had hampered the work of the preparation of salary bills. (ANI)

