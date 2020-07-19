Left Menu
Sachin Pilot appeals to all Indians to help families affected by Assam, Bihar floods

Rajasthan former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday appealed to all the people of the country to unite in support of those families affected by the Assam and Bihar floods.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 05:59 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 05:59 IST
Sachin Pilot appeals to all Indians to help families affected by Assam, Bihar floods
MLA from Tonk, Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday appealed to all the people of the country to unite in support of those families affected by the Assam and Bihar floods. "My thoughts and prayers with all those families affected by the Assam and Bihar floods. Over 68 lives lost and 3.6 million people affected in Assam alone. I appeal to all Indians, to come together, join in the efforts to help support those affected in these extreme flood situations," Pilot's tweet read.

Pilot's tweet has come amid the ongoing political drama in Rajasthan, in which the ruling Congress has accused the BJP of horse-trading in an attempt to topple the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government. BJP, on the other hand, has raised questions over tapping of phones in Rajasthan saying that authorities have denied giving permission and asked if it was not a violation of civil rights of people to tap phones without authorisation. It also said that if Chief Minister Gehlot thinks he has a majority, he should prove it in the Assembly.

At least 79 people have lost their lives in Assam due to severe flooding, informed the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday. A Flood Report issued by the ASDMA stated that the river Brahmaputra was flowing above danger level in several places in the state, and a total of 26 districts have been affected so far. The total number of revenue circles affected is 79 and over 2,678 villages were devastated by the floods.

Additionally, around 96 animals have died in the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat district of Assam due to floods, the state government informed on Saturday. (ANI)

