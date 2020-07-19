Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia uncovers largest abandoned shipment of illegal toxic waste from Romania

Malaysia discovered 110 containers of hazardous heavy metals from Romania and bound for Indonesia that had illegally entered the country and were abandoned last month, its largest case of dumped toxic waste, state media Bernama reported on Sunday. Malaysia in recent years became the world's main destination for plastic waste after China banned imports of scrap.

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 16:43 IST
Malaysia uncovers largest abandoned shipment of illegal toxic waste from Romania

Malaysia discovered 110 containers of hazardous heavy metals from Romania and bound for Indonesia that had illegally entered the country and were abandoned last month, its largest case of dumped toxic waste, state media Bernama reported on Sunday.

Malaysia in recent years became the world's main destination for plastic waste after China banned imports of scrap. It has been negotiating with origin countries to take back hundreds of containers of plastic that entered the country illegally. Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said 1,864 tonnes of electric arc furnace dust (EAFD) - a by-product of steel production that contains heavy metals like zinc, cadmium and lead - were found abandoned at the Tanjung Pelepas port in the southern state of Johor, according to Bernama.

"The discovery of the EAFD, on transit in Malaysia and bound for Indonesia, is the biggest finding of its kind in Malaysian history," Tuan Ibrahim was quoted as saying. He said the EAFD, classified as a toxic waste under the Basel Convention, had been listed as concentrated zinc in declaration forms.

"The Department of Environment, as the Basel Convention authority (for Malaysia), has not granted approval for or received notifications from the waste exporter to transit in Malaysia," he said. Malaysia has contacted the Romanian Basel Convention authority to arrange for the repatriation of the containers and have engaged Interpol for further investigations, Bernama said.

The Romanian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Very few buyers and sellers in animal markets ahead of Bakrid; Muslim organisations urge govt to issue guidelines

The animal markets, which are usually bustling with activity ahead of Bakrid, are desolate this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has shorn all festivals of public celebrations, and people are apprehensive that the tradition of animal sacrifice m...

Exporters tap rail route to send over 9,000 tn of spices to Bangladesh amid lockdown

More than 9,000 tonnes of spices such as chilli, turmeric and cumin were exported to Bangladesh by rail route for the first time as coronavirus-related lockdown disrupted road transport, an official said. In the past one month, over...

Budget for Puducherry to be presented on Monday

The Puducherry budget for 2020-21 is to be presented in the Assembly on Monday. Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi would deliver her customary address and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in-charge of Finance would present the budget, a press note...

Japan rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for Monday launch

A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Mondays scheduled liftoff for the Arab worlds first interplanetary mission, officials said Sunday. The launch of the orbiter name...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020