Zimbabwe arrests over 100,000 people for violating containment measures

Zimbabwe has arrested more than 100,000 people for violating national containment measures which have been in place since the end of March to combat the spread of COVID-19, according to a news report by 'Le Temps'.

Paul Nyathi, police spokesman said, "The police are disturbed by the number of people who are arrested for not wearing masks, non-essential travel, and prohibited gatherings. To date, 104,349 people have been arrested for violating national containment measures, decreed at the end of March, and since relaxed."

The police called on the population to minimize the effects of the deadly pandemic by reducing displacement, observing social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding bars and illegal gatherings". Zimbabwe has so far recorded 1,478 cases of Covid-19 contamination, including 25 fatalities.

The country has been led since the end of 2017 by Emmerson Mnangagwa, who came to power following an army coup that caused the fall of Robert Mugabe, in charge of the country for thirty-seven years.