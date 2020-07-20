Vijayvargiya terms August 5 as historic day for Ram Temple, Jammu and Kashmir

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya termed August 5 as a historic day by stating that on this day foundation stone of the RamJanmabhoomi in Ayodhya will be laid and it also marks the first anniversary of the scrapping of Article 370, 35A of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to Twitter, Vijayvargiya tweeted in Hindi, "Historical date! 5 August 2019 - Section 370, 35A abolished, August 5, 2020 - Prabhu Shri Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan."

The Parliament had in August last year adopted a resolution to abrogate Article 370 and passed a Bill to bifurcate the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the resolution in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that came into force immediately.

Shah clarified that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored as soon as the situation warrants, and asked the representatives to not believe any rumours. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president, Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said on Sunday.

According to sources, the construction at Ramjanmbhoomi is likely to begin in August. While the temple construction ceremony was supposed to be celebrated with many Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and other important dignitaries in attendance, the list of attendees after COVID-19 spread is likely to have only Prime Minister Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and a few Ministers and MPs from the region stated the source.

"Bhoomi pujan will be done at Garbh Griha to begin temple construction. This is the formal beginning of temple construction for which invites have been sent out. A five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site. (ANI)