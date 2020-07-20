Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian bond yields fall to early March lows as potential for EU recovery fund deal grows

It was last down 3 basis points on the day at 1.21% That reduced the closely watched risk premium Italy pays for 10-year debt on top of Germany to its lowest since late March at 163 bps. Markets have been encouraged by the potential compromise around grants appearing higher than what the frugal states demanded over the weekend, said Hetal Mehta, European economist at Legal & General Investment Management, which manages 1.2 trillion pounds.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 15:18 IST
Italian bond yields fall to early March lows as potential for EU recovery fund deal grows
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Italy's borrowing costs fell to their lowest since early March on Monday as signs of a potential agreement started to emerge from a fraught European Union summit aimed at agreeing a 750 billion euro economic recovery fund. The proposed fund, which envisions liability sharing by offering grants to the worst-hit states, has been a key driver of a rally in Southern European bonds led by Italy since May, following an initial, similar Franco-German proposal.

The summit, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, stretched into Monday as fiscal hawk states led by the Netherlands balked at the size of grants to the worst-affected states and demanded handouts be conditional on economic reforms. But signs emerged that a deal could emerge around the grants being reduced to 390 billion euros, a compromise between the 350 billion level the "frugal" states pushed for and the 400 billion euro minimum demanded by France and Germany. The summit was adjourned on Monday until 1400 GMT.

After markets last week judged prospects of a deal being struck over the weekend increasingly unlikely and expected a decision to be delayed, Italian bonds rallied on the surprising progress on Monday. "I think more important than the size of the package at the moment is the fund being implemented (at all)," said Peter Chatwell, head of the multi-asset strategy at Mizuho in London, who expected an accord might be sealed later on Monday.

Italy's 10-year yield fell to its lowest since March 9 at 1.19%, wiping out much of the coronavirus sell-off that drove it as high as 3%. It was last down 3 basis points on the day at 1.21% That reduced the closely watched risk premium Italy pays for 10-year debt on top of Germany to its lowest since late March at 163 bps.

Markets have been encouraged by the potential compromise around grants appearing higher than what the frugal states demanded over the weekend, said Hetal Mehta, European economist at Legal & General Investment Management, which manages 1.2 trillion pounds. "The fact that they have now moved onto the fourth day of negotiations shows real determination," she said.

"Just because they've reduced the grant size, they haven't reduced the overall size of the package. So, what they're planning on putting on the grant side could actually be added to the loans component." But Mizuho's Chatwell warned that negative headlines around conditionality could undo some of the gains in later trade.

"If there are more rigid and unpalatable conditionalities, which relate more to stability and growth pact-type conditions, or conditions which are normally associated with a bailout deal, that would hit the breaks on positivity." Safe-haven German 10-year yields were up 2 basis points to -0.44%.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Babri mosque demolition case: Advani to depose on July 24; MM Joshi on July 23

A special CBI court on Monday set July 24 for recording the statement of former deputy prime minister L K Advani in the Babri mosque demolition case. His statement under section 313 of CrPC will be recorded through video conferencing...

UK considers suspending extradition treaty with Hong Kong

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is considering suspending Britains extradition treaty with Hong Kong after China imposed a tough new national security law. As tensions have grown with Beijing, Raab said it can no longer be business as usu...

UK buying 90 million coronavirus vaccine doses

British officials say they have signed a deal to buy 90 million doses of experimental coronavirus vaccines being developed by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and others. The British government said in a statement on Monday that it had secur...

Israeli top model Bar Refaeli convicted of tax evasion

An Israeli court convicted top model Bar Refaeli on Monday on four counts of tax offenses, capping a prolonged tax evasion case against her and her family that sullied the image of a once beloved national icon. Refaeli entered the Tel Aviv ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020