Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU leaders take "last steps" for recovery deal after days of squabbling

Poland would be a top beneficiary of the recovery package, receiving tens of billions of euros in grants and cheap loans, along with high-debt Mediterranean-rim countries that have taken the brunt of the pandemic in Europe. Despite the continued rhetorical skirmishing, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the leaders now had a new basis for a deal on the stimulus package and, linked to it, the EU's 2021-2027 common budget of around 1.1 trillion euros.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-07-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 23:07 IST
EU leaders take "last steps" for recovery deal after days of squabbling
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

European Union leaders appeared to be nearing agreement on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-blighted economies on Monday despite lingering tensions between them after four days of summit squabbling.

EU Council President Charles Michel said he would present the 27 leaders with a new proposal and was confident it could be the basis for a deal that many say is critical to dispel doubts about the bloc's very future. "I know that the last steps are always the most difficult but I am confident ... and I am convinced that an agreement is possible," he told reporters before heading back to the leaders.

Slow to coordinate their initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic and already weakened by Britain's departure from the bloc, a deal on the economic aid plan would demonstrate that the Europeans can step up to a crisis and remain united. "It has been a long summit and a challenging summit but the prize is worth negotiating for," Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said as the Brussels summit dragged into its fourth day - approaching the record length set at a 2000 meeting in the French city of Nice.

Diplomats said it was far from certain that the leaders could put aside the rancor that stood in the way of a compromise over hours of haggling through the weekend, and one said negotiations could run deep into Monday night. Indeed, a session of all 27 leaders scheduled for Monday afternoon was delayed by two hours to 6:00 p.m. (1600 GMT) and still hadn't started as of 7:30 p.m.

Emotions ran high at a dinner on Sunday as a group of fiscally frugal northern nations led by the Netherlands stood their ground on the level of free grants within a proposed special recovery fund of 750 billion euros overall. "STINGY EGOTISTS"

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki railed against the 'frugals' on Monday, branding them "a group of stingy, egotistic states that look at things very narrowly through the prism of their own interests". Poland would be a top beneficiary of the recovery package, receiving tens of billions of euros in grants and cheap loans, along with high-debt Mediterranean-rim countries that have taken the brunt of the pandemic in Europe.

Despite the continued rhetorical skirmishing, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the leaders now had a new basis for a deal on the stimulus package and, linked to it, the EU's 2021-2027 common budget of around 1.1 trillion euros. French President Emmanuel Macron lost patience in the early hours of Monday, however, and banged his fist on the table in frustration at "sterile blockages" by the 'frugals', two diplomats said.

But by daylight, he shared Merkel's optimism, telling reporters: "I'm starting today with a lot of determination to make progress." Hopes for a deal to help address Europe's deepest recession since World War Two sent Italy's borrowing costs to their lowest since early March and pushed the euro to a 19-week high.

Diplomats said that within the 750 billion euro recovery fund, the leaders may agree on 390 billion as non-repayable grants, down from the 500 billion originally proposed. Issues over tying payouts to economic reforms were still to be resolved, though diplomats said this would follow smoothly once there was a compromise on the balance between grants and repayable loans in the fund.

There were also differences over a rule-of-law mechanism proposed by liberal western states aimed at freezing funding to countries that flout democratic principles. Hungary, backed by eurosceptic ally Poland, has threatened to veto the package if fund disbursement is made conditional on upholding democracy. ($1 = 0.8728 euros)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

With U.S. under coronavirus siege, Chicago cracks down, Florida cases soar

The city of Chicago reimposed some coronavirus restrictions on Monday and the state of Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases for the sixth day in a row, as the pandemic continued to rage across the United States. In a rare ray of hope...

HC tells TN govt to give people enough time for last rites

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide adequate time to perform the religious rites of deceased COVID-19 patients but said the protocol to cremate or bury such bodies should not be violated. The bench,...

Shohei Sundays: Ohtani to start every seventh day

Shohei Sundays are coming to the Los Angeles area. Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is planning to start on the mound every Sunday during the shortened 60-day season, a schedule that provides adequate rest and allows manager Joe Maddon to ...

Pune district logs highest 1-day spike of 2,601 COVID-19 cases

Pune district reported 2,601 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day surge, taking the count to 54,013 on Monday, a health department official said. He said the death toll rose to 1,387 with 44 more patients succu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020