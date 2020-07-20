Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K administration asks DCs to impose penalties for violation of COVID-19 norms

Jammu and Kashmir Administration has asked deputy commissioners to impose penalties for violating norms in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-07-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 23:07 IST
J-K administration asks DCs to impose penalties for violation of COVID-19 norms
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Administration has asked deputy commissioners to impose penalties for violating norms in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to an official communication, persons not wearing a mask in public would be fined Rs 500 while any person violating home quarantine norms will be fined Rs 2,000.

A person found spitting at public spaces would have to pay a penalty of Rs 500. Owners of autos rickshaws and two-wheelers would be fined Rs 500 for flouting social distancing norms while owners of buses and cars would be fined Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively.

Non-payment of penalty by the violator would attract proceedings under Section 188 of IPC. According to Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 13899 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

With U.S. under coronavirus siege, Chicago cracks down, Florida cases soar

The city of Chicago reimposed some coronavirus restrictions on Monday and the state of Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases for the sixth day in a row, as the pandemic continued to rage across the United States. In a rare ray of hope...

HC tells TN govt to give people enough time for last rites

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide adequate time to perform the religious rites of deceased COVID-19 patients but said the protocol to cremate or bury such bodies should not be violated. The bench,...

Shohei Sundays: Ohtani to start every seventh day

Shohei Sundays are coming to the Los Angeles area. Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is planning to start on the mound every Sunday during the shortened 60-day season, a schedule that provides adequate rest and allows manager Joe Maddon to ...

Pune district logs highest 1-day spike of 2,601 COVID-19 cases

Pune district reported 2,601 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day surge, taking the count to 54,013 on Monday, a health department official said. He said the death toll rose to 1,387 with 44 more patients succu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020