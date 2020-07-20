J-K administration asks DCs to impose penalties for violation of COVID-19 norms

Jammu and Kashmir Administration has asked deputy commissioners to impose penalties for violating norms in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to an official communication, persons not wearing a mask in public would be fined Rs 500 while any person violating home quarantine norms will be fined Rs 2,000.

A person found spitting at public spaces would have to pay a penalty of Rs 500. Owners of autos rickshaws and two-wheelers would be fined Rs 500 for flouting social distancing norms while owners of buses and cars would be fined Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively.

Non-payment of penalty by the violator would attract proceedings under Section 188 of IPC. According to Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 13899 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)