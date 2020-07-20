J-K administration asks DCs to impose penalties for violation of COVID-19 norms
Jammu and Kashmir Administration has asked deputy commissioners to impose penalties for violating norms in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-07-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 23:07 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Administration has asked deputy commissioners to impose penalties for violating norms in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to an official communication, persons not wearing a mask in public would be fined Rs 500 while any person violating home quarantine norms will be fined Rs 2,000.
A person found spitting at public spaces would have to pay a penalty of Rs 500. Owners of autos rickshaws and two-wheelers would be fined Rs 500 for flouting social distancing norms while owners of buses and cars would be fined Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively.
Non-payment of penalty by the violator would attract proceedings under Section 188 of IPC. According to Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 13899 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu and Kashmir
- JK
- COVID
- Health Ministry
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir : Construction work resumes in Srinagar
Rajnath Singh dedicates six major bridges to nation in Jammu and Kashmir
Legislative assembly for Jammu and Kashmir would be formed 'very soon': Ram Madhav
2 militants killed as Army foils infiltration attempt along LoC in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir: Defence spokesperson.
Vijayvargiya terms August 5 as historic day for Ram Temple, Jammu and Kashmir