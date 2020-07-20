Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: Bihar Health Minister holds meeting with central team

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey held a meeting with the central team of Union Health Ministry on Monday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 20-07-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 23:39 IST
Combating COVID-19: Bihar Health Minister holds meeting with central team
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey holding meeting with Central team of Union Health Ministry. (Photo: Twitter/Mangal Pandey). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey held a meeting with the central team of Union Health Ministry on Monday. "Conducted a meeting with the central team of the Union Health Ministry at the auditorium of the main secretariat," Mangal Pandey tweeted.

Union Health Ministry had on Saturday said that a central team has been deployed to Bihar to assist the state in the assessment of COVID management and to provide all necessary support. The team consists of Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, Dr SK Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Dr Neeraj Nischal of Medicine Department AIIMS (Delhi). The team reached Bihar on July 19.

A total of 349 COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 27,455. There are 9,732 active COVID-19 cases in Bihar, 17,535 recovered cases and 187 deaths, said the state health department. A total of 10,118 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours and 3,88,626 samples tested so far, said Bihar health department. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Red Bull see Albon getting stronger and stronger

Red Bull see plenty of untapped potential in Alex Albon and are happy with the British-born Thai, according to team boss Christian Horner. Williams driver George Russell defended his friend and rival at the weekends Hungarian Grand Prix, sa...

Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 18,000-mark; death toll climbs to 97

The COVID-19 tally in Odisha crossed the 18,000-mark with 673 more people testing positive for the disease, while six fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 97, a health department official said on Monday. With 673 new cases, the coronav...

With U.S. under coronavirus siege, Chicago cracks down, Florida cases soar

The city of Chicago reimposed some coronavirus restrictions on Monday and the state of Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases for the sixth day in a row, as the pandemic continued to rage across the United States. In a rare ray of hope...

HC tells TN govt to give people enough time for last rites

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide adequate time to perform the religious rites of deceased COVID-19 patients but said the protocol to cremate or bury such bodies should not be violated. The bench,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020