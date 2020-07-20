Combating COVID-19: Bihar Health Minister holds meeting with central team
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey held a meeting with the central team of Union Health Ministry on Monday.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 20-07-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 23:39 IST
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey held a meeting with the central team of Union Health Ministry on Monday. "Conducted a meeting with the central team of the Union Health Ministry at the auditorium of the main secretariat," Mangal Pandey tweeted.
Union Health Ministry had on Saturday said that a central team has been deployed to Bihar to assist the state in the assessment of COVID management and to provide all necessary support. The team consists of Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, Dr SK Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Dr Neeraj Nischal of Medicine Department AIIMS (Delhi). The team reached Bihar on July 19.
A total of 349 COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 27,455. There are 9,732 active COVID-19 cases in Bihar, 17,535 recovered cases and 187 deaths, said the state health department. A total of 10,118 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours and 3,88,626 samples tested so far, said Bihar health department. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Private hospitals in Bihar not admitting patients with COVID-19 symptoms: NTPC
276 new COVID-19 cases in Bihar
NHRC notices to HRD Ministry, Bihar govt over plight of poor children due to non-supply of mid-day meal
Bihar students to get ration, money under mid-day meal scheme
NHRC notices to HRD Ministry, Bihar govt over plight of poor kids due to non-supply of mid-day meal in Bhagalpur during closure of schools.