Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana HC summons Chief Secy, other top officials over COVID-19 management

The Telangana High Court has directed senior officials, including the chief secretary, to appear before it on July 28 in connection with a plea related to COVID-19 management in the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-07-2020 07:16 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 07:16 IST
Telangana HC summons Chief Secy, other top officials over COVID-19 management
Telangana High Court (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana High Court has directed senior officials, including the chief secretary, to appear before it on July 28 in connection with a plea related to COVID-19 management in the state. Apart from the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Health, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare and Director of Medical Education and Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation were asked to appear before the Telangana HC on July 28.

Speaking about the case, Chikkudu Prabhaker, counsel for the petitioners said, "The division bench of High Court comprising Chief Justice, has heard the Telangana Democratic Forum's public interest litigation (PIL), filed by Professor PL Vishweshwar Rao and Dr Cheruku Sudhakar elaborately and extensively. I brought to the court's notice that COVID- 19 patients are losing their lives in the state due to non-availability of oxygen, at Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Warangal." Prabhaker also said that he had raised the issue of Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad, whose wards were flooded with rain and drain water, and had also asked for Rapid Antigen testing to be conducted in the state by using the 2,00,000 kits provided by the Centre.

"The court directed the government to ensure availability of oxygen cylinders in all notified COVID-19 hospitals in the state and to submit the report to the court. It also directed the government to conduct Rapid Antigen tests to the people wherever needed and to submit a report on the next date of hearing," the counsel said. The court also questioned as to why the higher authorities in the state should not be suspended over the non-compliance of its earlier orders related to COVID-19 management in the state.

Telangana recorded 1,198 new COVID-19 positive cases and 7 deaths on Monday. The total number of cases rose to 46,274 including 11,530 active cases and 422 deaths, according to the state health department. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

First-ever World Chess Day, helps calm nerves during COVID-19 pandemic

With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to a pause for the most sport worldwide, the UN has been celebrating a highly-competitive game that you can play safely indoors or online with the added bonus of helping reduce anxiety, and improving ment...

Tribal artists make traditional rakhis in Jharkhand, urge people to prefer 'desi' rakhis over Chinese ones

Tribal artists at Jamshedpur-based Kalamandir are making rakhis using traditional items for the upcoming Rakshabandhan festival on August 3. Speaking to ANI, Kalamandir Convener Amitabh Ghosh said that the rakhis needed to be of good qualit...

PREVIEW-Olympics-A year to go, rearranged Tokyo Games still shrouded in uncertainty

Tokyo 2020 organisers will host celebrations marking the one-year countdown to the Olympics on Thursday but with the postponed Games still shrouded in uncertainty they are sure to be more muted than the first attempt 12 months ago.On July 2...

Investments announced for roading and flood protection projects

The Government has today announced investments from the Provincial Growth Fund and COVID Response and Recovery Fund towards roading and flood protection projects after flooding events in the Far North.14.2 million from the Provincial Growth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020