UP journalist shot at in Ghaziabad, 5 arrested

Five accused have been arrested in connection with the case in which a journalist was shot at by unknown persons in Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar, said Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad. "Five accused have been arrested in connection with the case wherein a journalist was shot at by unknown persons in Vijay Nagar. Joshi's brother informed us that he was attacked while returning from his sister's place yesterday," the SSP said.

The incident occurred last night, days after Vikram Joshi, a journalist had filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar Police Station stating that some men were harassing his niece. The miscreants opened fire at Joshi near his residence yesterday. Joshi has suffered a bullet injury on his head.

Joshi's brother, Aniket Joshi said, "A few men were harassing his niece a few days ago and my brother had opposed it and also filed a police complaint. Aa case was also registered following which he was shot at by those miscreants." "We were informed that a journalist was shot in Vijay Nagar following which he was admitted to Yashodha Hospital here," said SSP Ghaziabad. (ANI)