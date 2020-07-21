Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysian court to hear bid to set aside caning for Rohingya refugees

Under Malaysia's Immigration Act, anyone who illegally enters the country can face a 10,000 ringgit ($2,345) fine, jail for up to five years as well as six strokes of a cane. Courts can choose not to hand down the caning sentence on humanitarian grounds if the migrant charged is a refugee and does not have any prior criminal history, Andrew said.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 14:22 IST
Malaysian court to hear bid to set aside caning for Rohingya refugees
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Malaysian court on Wednesday will hear a bid to set aside caning sentences handed down to 27 Rohingya Muslim refugees from Myanmar, lawyers said, a punishment that rights groups have decried as vicious and tantamount to torture.

Muslim-majority Malaysia has long been a favoured destination for Rohingya seeking a better life after escaping a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar and, more recently, refugee camps in Bangladesh. But Malaysia, which does not recognise refugee status, has recently turned away boats and detained hundreds of Rohingya, saying it can not take in more migrants because of a struggling economy as a result of the novel coronavirus.

In June, a court on Malaysia's Langkawi island sentenced 40 Rohingya refugees to seven months' jail for arriving in the country by boat without a valid permit, Collin Andrew, a lawyer representing the refugees, told Reuters on Tuesday. Twenty-seven men among them were also sentenced to caning, a penalty that Andrew was seeking to overturn in court on Wednesday.

The immigration department and the attorney-general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Under Malaysia's Immigration Act, anyone who illegally enters the country can face a 10,000 ringgit ($2,345) fine, jail for up to five years as well as six strokes of a cane.

Courts can choose not to hand down the caning sentence on humanitarian grounds if the migrant charged is a refugee and does not have any prior criminal history, Andrew said. "So it's quite unusual for the court to impose caning against Rohingya in this case," he said.

The rights group Amnesty International this week urged Malaysia not to cane the refugees, saying it was "cruel and inhumane". Lawyers have also sought a review of a case against six Rohingya teenagers, including two girls, who Andrew said had been wrongly tried and convicted as adults.

This month, the court had dismissed a case against 51 Rohingya minors who were also charged for violating immigration laws, he said.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Tripura CM apologises for statement comparing Bengalis with Jats and Punjabis

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday apologised for his statements comparing Punjabis and Jats with Bengalis, and said he did not intend to hurt sentiments. Deb had stirred a controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physica...

African Energy Chamber and Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber sign agreement

The African Energy Chamber EnergyChamber.org and the Mozambican Oil Gas Chamber CPGM have signed a cooperation agreement to support the development of local content in Mozambique and the attraction of investments into key segments of the c...

Landslides, flooding block main highway to Nepal's capital

Landslides and flooding caused by heavy rainfall have blocked the main highway connecting Nepals capital to most of the Himalayan nation, preventing trucks from bringing in fuel and supplies, officials said Tuesday. There were several lands...

Cricket-Stokes overtakes Holder to become top-ranked test all-rounder

England vice-captain Ben Stokes match-winning performance in the second test against West Indies hoisted him above Windies skipper Jason Holder to become the top-ranked all-rounder in the games longest format, the International Cricket Coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020