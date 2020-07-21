CBI quizzes Ashok Gehlot's OSD in Rajgarh SHO suicide case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned Devaram Seni, Officer of Special Duty (OSD) to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the alleged suicide of a policeman in Churu.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 15:03 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned Devaram Seni, Officer of Special Duty (OSD) to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the alleged suicide of a policeman in Churu. Devaram Seni today appeared before a team of CBI in Jaipur for questioning in the case related to the suicide of Rajgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Vishnudutt Vishnoi in Churu district on May 23.
Vishnoi's body was found hanging from the ceiling of his residence on May 23 and two suicide notes were recovered -- one addressed to his family and the other to the Superintendent of Police. The Rajasthan government had handed over the investigation in the case to the CBI. (ANI)
