Gold smuggling case: NIA custody of Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair extended till July 24

The NIA custody of two key accused in the sensational Kerala gold smuggling case was extended till July 24 by a Special Court here on Tuesday, even as prime accused Swapna Suresh moved a plea seeking bail claiming innocence.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-07-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 17:22 IST
The NIA custody of two key accused in the sensational Kerala gold smuggling case was extended till July 24 by a Special Court here on Tuesday, even as prime accused Swapna Suresh moved a plea seeking bail claiming innocence. Suresh and another accused Sandeep Nair were brought to the special NIA court here as the eight-day custody period granted to the National Investigation Agency ended today.

Considering the agency's plea seeking extension of their custody, the court extended it till Friday. The court is likely to consider Swapna Suresh's bail plea on July 24.

In her plea, she alleged that she was implicated in the crime on a wild imagination without any basis and the case was the offshoot of the political rivalry between the state and central governments, triggered by the colourful and fictitious stories aired by the media. She claimed that there was no prima facie evidence to attract an offence under Sections 15, 16 and 17 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case being investigated by the NIA.

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair were arrested by the NIA from Bengaluru on July 11. Central agencies have arrested 15 people in connection with the seizure of gold worth nearly Rs 15 crore from a "diplomatic baggage" at the Thiruvananthapuram Internationl airport on July 5.

