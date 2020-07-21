Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon to hire Alvarez & Marsal to audit central bank amid crisis

Ministers also agreed on KPMG and Oliver Wyman for a financial audit, the presidential palace said after the cabinet met there. Lebanon's financial crisis has slashed the value of its currency since late last year and sent inflation soaring as already critical foreign reserves dwindle.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 19:15 IST
Lebanon to hire Alvarez & Marsal to audit central bank amid crisis

Lebanon's government agreed on Tuesday to hire turnaround specialist Alvarez & Marsal to conduct a forensic audit of the central bank as it grapples with a financial meltdown.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab told cabinet the audit would "represent a drastic transformation on the path to uncovering what happened at the financial level in terms of waste and theft". Ministers also agreed on KPMG and Oliver Wyman for a financial audit, the presidential palace said after the cabinet met there.

Lebanon's financial crisis has slashed the value of its currency since late last year and sent inflation soaring as already critical foreign reserves dwindle. Savers have been frozen out of their dollar deposits as the greenback grows ever more scarce. IMF talks have been bogged down by a row over the scale of financial losses that have embroiled the government, the central bank, commercial banks and MPs from the dominant political parties.

After the state defaulted on its hefty foreign currency debt and launched restructuring talks with creditors in March, Diab said there would be an audit of the central bank's accounts in a bid to show transparency. In an attack on central bank governor Riad Salameh's performance in April, Diab cast him as responsible for the currency crash, mounting losses in the banking sector and lack of transparency.

Salameh defended the central bank's practices and said it did not hide information. He has deflected the blame back towards successive Lebanese governments for failing to enact reforms or sort out public finances.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

El Salvador to keep airport closed for commercial flights amid coronavirus fears

El Salvador will keep its airport closed for commercial flights as coronavirus cases rise, the countrys authority for airports, ports and railways said on Tuesday.We have seen that yesterdays cases rebounded strongly, Federico Anliker, head...

SC initiates contempt proceedings against advocate Prashant Bhushan & Twitter India

The Supreme Court Tuesday initiated suo motu on its own contempt proceedings against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary. The apex court has also initiated contempt proceedings against Tw...

SC seeks details from Centre on funds given to states, UTs for running children's homes

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre to file an affidavit within two weeks giving details about the funds made available to all states and Union Territories for running Child Care Institutions CCIs. The top court also asked advocate G...

Darul Uloom writes to UP CM for allowing sacrifice of animals on Bakri Eid

Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to allow sacrifice of animals and people to offer namaz in Idgahs on Eid-al-Adha. In a letter sent to the chief minister on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020