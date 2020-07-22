Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker says will approach SC to avert 'constitutional crisis'

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Wednesday announced that he will file a special leave petition (SLP) in Supreme Court saying, that he took the decision to prevent a constitutional crisis in the state.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 22-07-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 10:53 IST
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker says will approach SC to avert 'constitutional crisis'
CP Joshi, Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly speaking at a press conference in Jaipur on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Wednesday announced that he will file a special leave petition (SLP) in Supreme Court saying, that he took the decision to prevent a constitutional crisis in the state. "Speaker has the complete authority to send a show-cause notice. I have asked my counsel to file an SLP in the Supreme Court. Before we head towards a constitutional crisis, I decided to file the SLP," said Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi.

"Speaker's responsibilities are well defined by the Supreme Court and Constitution. As the Speaker, I got an application and to seek information on it, I issued a show-cause notice. If show cause notice will not be issued by the authority, then what is the work of authority," he added. This comes after the Rajasthan High Court on Monday had said that it would hear the petition filed by Pilot and 18 of his loyalist MLAs on July 24, against the disqualification notices issued against them.

Joshi said this is the first that efforts are being made to circumvent the authority within the law. "It is the job of the Speaker to issue the notice and not to arrive at the judgment. This is only a show-cause notice. No decision has been taken yet," he said.

He said that from 1992 onwards, no court has overturned the decision in matters pertaining to Anti defection law made by the Assembly Speaker. "Law is made by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and the Supreme Court does the job of interpreting. In 1992, it was decided how the Anti defection law will function. And it was decided the Speaker will only decide the matter," he added.

He further said that in Parliamentary democracy, the role of the constitutional authority is defined "and one who gets elected occupies that position." "You must remember after 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram' case, an amendment was made in the constitution. Following which, SC established the process of disqualification and the authority who will take the decision. And it was decided that the Speaker will be responsible for the disqualification," he added.

The political situation in Rajasthan is in turmoil after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sacked his then-deputy Sachin Pilot and the latter's confidants from his council of ministers. The Congress has also claimed that BJP was trying to buy its party MLAs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Woman who set herself on fire outside UP CM's office dies

Lucknow July 22 PTI A woman, who had set herself on fire in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths office here, died at a hospital, officials said on Wednesday. The woman and her daughter had set themselves on fire on July 17 over alleged...

Anna Camp says she contracted COVID-19 after not wearing mask 'one time'

Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp has revealed she had caught coronavirus earlier this year after she didnt wear a mask one time in public. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 37-year-old actor detailed about her symptoms and urged people to we...

Undiagnosed virus infections could be 27 times higher in S.Korea's Daegu city-study

A small South Korean survey of people with no history of COVID-19, but living in a city with the most cases, showed that roughly one in 13 had antibodies to the novel coronavirus, indicating the virus may have spread more widely than though...

Study shows fusion protein holds promise for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension

Symptoms of pulmonary arterial hypertension PAH may begin slowly, and even before they appear, extensive damage has caused the obstruction of small arteries leading to increased blood pressure in the lungs. By the time symptoms -- most nota...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020