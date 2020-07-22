Left Menu
PM Modi to deliver keynote address at India Ideas Summit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit on Wednesday, that is being hosted by the US-India Business Council.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 11:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit on Wednesday, that is being hosted by the US-India Business Council. "This year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the Council. The theme for this year's India Ideas Summit is 'Building a Better Future'," a statement from the PMO said.

The virtual summit will see a high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials and thought leaders from business and society. "Other key speakers at the summit include Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others," stated the PMO.

"The Summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world," PMO added. The summit will bring together senior officials from the Government of India and the United States who are setting the post-pandemic recovery agenda. (ANI)

